'Have no doubt Manish Pandey might not play from now on,' Ajay Jadeja predicts changes in SRH XI after 6-run loss vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey has come under the scanner after being unable to push the team to a win in SRH's first two games in IPL 2021. In the first game against KKR, Pandey had scored an unbeaten 61 runs in 44 balls, but it was not enough for Sunrisers to chase down the total of 188 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the 2nd game of their season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, Pandey scored 38 runs in 39 balls, and then was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed.

SRH lost the match by 6 runs, despite getting off to a solid start in 150-run chase. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that there will be a rethinking in SRH camp, and Pandey will find it hard to make it to playing XI.

“I think there will be a rethink now. We were talking about Williamson before. In low-scoring matches, his value is redoubled," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

"Now they will look for solid players who can finish games after getting settled. And I have no doubt that Manish Pandey might not play in the 11 from now on. You will witness some changes in this team and that’s natural as well,” he added.

SRH will next face off against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. They are currently lying at the 7th position in the IPL table.

