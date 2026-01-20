Ajinkya Rahane gives Gambhir reality check after New Zealand shock India again at home: ‘Players need clarity, security’

Ajinkya Rahane, a seasoned Indian batter, gave the ultimate reality check to head coach Gautam Gambhir after the side lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on home soil. This is the second time in less than two years that Kiwis have outstaged India, with the previous occasion being 2024, when the Black Caps blanked the hosts 3-0, resulting in the first-ever whitewash for India in a bilateral Test series at home. Indore: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, right, with player Harshit Rana. (PTI)

India, captained by Shubman Gill, started the ODI series well with a win in the opening match; however, the side went on to lose the next two games, and even Virat Kohli's brilliance was not enough to clinch the decider. The World Cup is still 1.5 years away, but the last nine ODIs have seen India losing on five occasions.

Under Gambhir, India have lost ODI series against Sri Lanka, Australia, and now New Zealand, and there are many questions that need to be answered. The head coach's fascination with all-rounders has led to the bowling department being compromised, and even the decision to send KL Rahul at No.6 has backfired on certain occasions.

Also Read: New Zealand’s media manager refused to celebrate early; didn’t relax until Virat Kohli got out: ‘King’s still out there’ Rahane believes that the recent string of losses in ODIs is down to the players not being given adequate clarity and security, and he reckons that the house will be back in order if Gambhir is able to have productive conversations with the players.

“See, there will be tough questions. India lost five ODIs in the last nine. And that's the reason: too many changes. Again, that's why I said: you are looking at the World Cup, where players actually need that security, that clarity frommanagement. If you are going to play certain players in that format, it's always about clarity,” Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

“So yes, tough questions will be asked, which is very natural, I feel, because especially the fans, the Indian cricket is so connected. Everyone wants India to do well, India to win thematch, India to win the series, especially in India. Playing against New Zealand, which was probably the New Zealand A or B team, due respect to all the players. But expectations were there that we all thought that India would win easily, probably 3-0,” he added.

‘Tough questions’ Rahane also believes that the tough questions need to be answered but he feels that it's a good thing that India don't play another ODI till July 2026. India are slated to travel to the UK for three ODIs later this year and the veteran batter believes the time is enough for the management to realise what's working and what's not.

“But the way New Zealand has played was amazing. So there will be questions, tough questions. But I feel from the Indians' point of view, they just need to follow the process. Just see which are the players you are going to bag them because six months down the line, you're going to play your ODI cricket. You have time. After T20, there's nothing at all,” said Rahane.

“Probably after IPL, you're going to play ODI. So it's always about finding your right thing, right players, right combination, and just bag them,” he added.