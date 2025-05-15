Ajinkya Rahane hugs Virat Kohli as iconic duo reunites days after India batting great's shock Test retirement

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests earlier this week, and his set to return to action on May 17 when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Thursday, Kohli took part in the practice session and met Ajinkya Rahane, who captains the KKR; the duo shared the dressing room for a long period during their time with the Indian Test team, and forged many memorable partnerships, with Rahane being India's long-term no.5 batter. The Mumbai batter lost his place in the Test team in 2023. Virat Kohli meets Ajinkya Rahane during IPL 2025 training session(KKR/X)

Rahane and Kohli walked out to bat together in the nets while also engaging in a conversation during their respective teams' training at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their chat concluded with a side hug that drew smiles from both.

The reunion came days after a tense week for Indian cricket and the IPL itself, which had been suspended for seven days due to rising cross-border tensions with Pakistan. With a ceasefire confirmed and military operations dialed down, the BCCI announced the league's resumption, bringing relief to franchises and fans alike.

Kohli’s sudden announcement on Monday sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Having been synonymous with India’s Test renaissance over the last decade, Kohli made the call to step away from red-ball cricket after 123 Tests, 9230 runs, and 30 centuries.

Rahane, who played a crucial supporting role in many of Kohli’s finest Test victories, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kohli. "It's been a special journey sharing the field with you, @virat.kohli. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!" he wrote on an Instagram story.

Transitional phase

Kohli's wasn't the only Test retirement in Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma, too, stepped away from Tests last week, and with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring last year, the upcoming five-match Test series in England will be the first in over a decade without any of the formidable trio.

The duo's absence leaves a significant void in leadership and run-scoring pedigree, and fans are still coming to terms with the new era that awaits.