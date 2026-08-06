Ajinkya Rahane reveals the only boundary MS Dhoni set for teammates: ‘No one was allowed’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has long been admired not just for his tactical brilliance but also for the way he looks after his teammates. Throughout his career, the former India captain earned a reputation for making young players feel at ease, offering guidance and support both on and off the field. Many cricketers who played under him for India and the Chennai Super Kings have spoken about the trust and confidence he instilled in them during the early stages of their careers. One story that often surfaces is Dhoni's open-door policy during tours. His hotel room was always open to teammates, especially youngsters, who would drop by to chat, unwind, play mobile or video games, and spend time together in a relaxed environment away from the pressures of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane lifts lid on MS Dhoni's open-door policy. (AP Image)

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Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for India and IPL franchises CSK and RPSG, recalled how the legendary captain fostered a relaxed and welcoming environment within the squad. Rahane said Dhoni's hotel room was a regular hangout for teammates during tours and revealed the one simple rule everyone respected when it came to the former skipper's personal space.

"He's (MS Dhoni) very calm and cool and just a very normal human being like everyone. His room was almost always open for anyone to do anything. So many times, 10 to 15 of them or even the whole team was in his room. But when his door was shut, no one was allowed," said Rahane on Overlap Cricket YouTube cricket.

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Dhoni's future as a player remains uncertain after the former India captain missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a leg injury. The 44-year-old did not feature in a single match for Chennai Super Kings, and there is still no clarity on whether he will return as a player next year.

Meanwhile, Rahane recently brought the curtain down on his international and domestic career, announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old called time on his career three years after his last appearance for India, saying he felt it was the right moment to move on. Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the country's most dependable batters and playing a key role in several memorable victories across formats.

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