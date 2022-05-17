Home / Cricket / Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to hamstring injury
Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to hamstring injury

  • “Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery," KKR wrote on their official Twitter handle.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane( KolkataKnightRiders Twitter)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury, confirmed the franchise on Tuesday. Rahane left the team bio-bubble on Monday.

“Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you,” KKR wrote on their official handle.

In a video posted in the same tweet, Rahane said  he would come back stronger next year. 

“I really enjoyed my time on and off the field with everyone. (I) Learnt a lot as a cricketer; about life; about everything. I will definitely come back stronger next year and I am sure we will do well as a team in the next game and hopefully we will go to Kolkata and the play-offs,” he said.

Kolkata will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

