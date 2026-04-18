Ajinkya Rahane taken aback after reporter ‘congratulates’ him despite KKR's winless run: ‘Someone really appreciated…’

Ajinkya Rahane is well and truly under the pump. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain is under the cosh after the franchise's winless run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Six matches have gone by, and the three-time champions have just one point on the board; that too came courtesy rain at the Eden Gardens against the Punjab Kings. The seasoned Indian batter might be putting up a brave front, and one knows that the pressure is mounting, and his horrendous hook off the opening ball he faced against Mohammed Siraj in the fixture against the Gujarat Titans was proof enough. Ajinkya Rahane was pleasantly surprised after KKR's loss. Here's what happened. (ANI Pic Service)

The match between the Gujarat Titans and KKR might have gone on till the final over, but the world knows that Shubman Gill and co didn't have to break a sweat in chasing the target of 181.

Rahane has been one of KKR's most productive batters in IPL 2026; however, the fans have turned on him after a listless showing in the six games so far. So it was not surprising that the KKR captain was taken aback when a reporter complimented him for putting in the hard work day in and day out.

Also Read: KKR management's shortcomings laid bare as team accused of destroying Rinku Singh's confidence: ‘He was heartbroken’ A genuine moment of emotion was seen on Rahane's face as he thanked the reporter for appreciating the effort he had been putting in behind the scenes.

Here's how the exchange unfolded between the reporter and Rahane: Reporter: Congratulations first for your hard work.

Rahane: Thank you so much, thank you. Someone really appreciated my hard work.

Embrace tough days This exchange was followed by Rahane saying that the franchise needs to take the setbacks in their stride and hope for a quick turnaround. After losing five of six games, the road ahead has become tricky for KKR, and the franchise needs to win at least 7 of its 8 games to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Under Rahane, KKR also failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing eighth.

“You've got to embrace those days, tough days as well. As a sportsman, keep your head up, keep trying your best every day. So, for us, it's all about just going out there, being positive, playing with freedom,” Rahane said.

"Embrace these tough days as a team, as an individual. And every day is a new day, trying to get better, going out there. What we can do as a team is play with freedom, play to our potential and try to back each other, enjoy each other's success," he added.

One of the major reasons behind KKR's downfall this season has been the bowling department. The three-time champions have been the worst pace bowling unit in IPL 2026 with an economy rate north of 11 runs per over. It is worth noting that Harshit Rana was ruled out before the tournament, while Matheesha Pathirana has yet to play a game for the franchise. Mustafizur Rahman was released by the franchise following an order issued by the BCCI amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh.

“The guys who are bowling in the powerplay are inexperienced. That's the truth. That's the honest truth. But they are still giving their best. They are trying their best to pick the wicket, which is not happening. But as I said, Anukul Roy, Karthik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, they are really trying their best,” said Rahane.