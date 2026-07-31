Ajinkya Rahane's retirement leaves KKR with a leadership crisis; IPL 2027 auction now holds the key

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from all forms of cricket has done more than bring the curtain down on one of India's finest Test careers. It has handed Kolkata Knight Riders an unexpected leadership headache just months before the IPL 2027 season.

Who will be the next KKR captain (AFP)

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With Rahane calling time on his career with immediate effect on Thursday, KKR suddenly find themselves without a captain and, perhaps more worryingly, without an obvious successor.

The leadership vacuum has not emerged overnight. In many ways, it has been brewing ever since the franchise parted ways with Shreyas Iyer after their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign.

Rahane was appointed captain ahead of the 2025 season after Shreyas' exit, with Venkatesh Iyer named vice-captain. The move appeared to be a stop-gap arrangement, with KKR seemingly hoping Venkatesh would gradually transition into the leadership role.

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{{^usCountry}} That plan quickly fell apart. The defending champions endured a disastrous 2025 season, finishing eighth with just six wins. Neither Rahane nor Venkatesh managed to justify the faith shown in them, prompting the franchise to release the latter before IPL 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That plan quickly fell apart. The defending champions endured a disastrous 2025 season, finishing eighth with just six wins. Neither Rahane nor Venkatesh managed to justify the faith shown in them, prompting the franchise to release the latter before IPL 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahane, however, retained both his place and the captaincy, while KKR quietly shifted their attention towards another long-term candidate, Rinku Singh.

"Over the years, we've seen Rinku Singh evolve not only as a cricketer but also as a leader," KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar had said ahead of the 2026 season. "For the past couple of years, while his performances have spoken for themselves, I think off the field, without saying a lot, he is someone the team naturally looks up to. We wanted him to shoulder a little more responsibility, and I feel it's the perfect time, after becoming a World Cup champion, to support Ajinkya Rahane and gradually take on a bigger leadership role."

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But the second phase of KKR's succession plan never truly materialised either.

Rahane endured another underwhelming season with both bat and captaincy as Kolkata once again failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing seventh with six wins in 14 matches. He scored only 335 runs at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 135, with just two half-centuries.

Rinku, too, could not produce the breakthrough season many had anticipated. Expected to establish himself as KKR's next leader, he managed only 295 runs with two fifties, leaving the franchise with as many questions as answers.

In hindsight, KKR's leadership crisis did not begin with Rahane's retirement. It began at the 2025 mega auction.

Allowing Iyer, the captain who ended the franchise's decade-long title drought, to leave without a clear succession plan has left KKR chasing leadership solutions ever since. Rahane's appointment increasingly looked like a reactive decision rather than a long-term strategy. Venkatesh failed to establish himself, while Rinku's development into a captain has not progressed as quickly as the management had hoped.

So where do KKR go from here?

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Among the current squad, Rinku remains the strongest internal candidate despite his limited experience as a senior captain. He led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 title in 2024 before guiding them to the runners-up finish in 2025, winning 13 of their 18 matches across the two seasons. He has also captained Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket since replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Another option is Rovman Powell, the only player in the current squad with international captaincy experience, having led the West Indies in white-ball cricket.

There is also the unconventional choice of Sunil Narine. Former India selector Kris Srikkanth has publicly backed the veteran spinner for the role, pointing to his leadership experience across Knight Riders franchises. Narine has captained 30 T20 matches in the ILT20 and Major League Cricket over the past two seasons.

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Yet, none of those options appears to offer the certainty KKR desperately need.

That is precisely why the IPL 2027 auction, and the weeks leading up to it, could prove decisive for the franchise.

There have already been rumours linking KKR with a move for Hardik Pandya through the IPL trade window, although nothing has been officially confirmed. The trade window remains open until one week before the auction, traditionally held in December, and will reopen once the auction concludes.

After back-to-back failures to reach the playoffs, KKR may well decide that investing in an experienced captain is their safest route, with Rinku or Narine serving as internal alternatives rather than first-choice solutions.

Rahane's retirement has simply forced KKR to confront a problem they have been postponing for two seasons. Whether the answer lies with Rinku, an overseas leader, or a blockbuster auction signing, one thing is now beyond doubt: the franchise can no longer afford another temporary fix.

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