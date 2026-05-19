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Ajit Agarkar tight-lipped on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut: ‘Don’t forget Yashasvi Jaiswal’

Agarkar played it safe, stating that although the selectors are excited by what Sooryavanshi has to offer, he will get his opportunity when the time is right.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 05:48 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chairman of selectors, remained reserved in his assessment of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the prospects of the 15-year-old making his India debut anytime soon. Agarkar played it safe, stating that although the selectors are excited by what Sooryavanshi has to offer, he will get his opportunity when the time is right. Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of cricket fans and pundits worldwide, with several former players backing his inclusion in India’s T20I squad to begin with.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut will have to wait(PTI)

Last week, the BCCI named Sooryavanshi in the India A one-day squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in June, a move that significantly reduces his chances of travelling to Ireland for the two ODIs, for which he was reportedly shortlisted. However, going by Agarkar’s remarks, Sooryavanshi is expected to follow the process, gradually climbing the ranks before earning his senior India cap.

Also Read: After 12 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to play for India but there is a big problem

However, all of that is easier said than done. Indian cricket has traditionally followed a fixed pattern. A premature Sooryavanshi debut would mean unfair treatment towards others waiting in line. At the end of the day, he is still only 15, and although he is eligible to become India’s youngest international debutant, despite Ravi Shastri’s suggestion to the BCCI that he is ready may not be enough, the teenager might just have to wait a little longer.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Ajit Agarkar tight-lipped on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut: ‘Don’t forget Yashasvi Jaiswal’
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