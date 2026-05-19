Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chairman of selectors, remained reserved in his assessment of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the prospects of the 15-year-old making his India debut anytime soon. Agarkar played it safe, stating that although the selectors are excited by what Sooryavanshi has to offer, he will get his opportunity when the time is right. Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of cricket fans and pundits worldwide, with several former players backing his inclusion in India’s T20I squad to begin with.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut will have to wait(PTI)

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Last week, the BCCI named Sooryavanshi in the India A one-day squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in June, a move that significantly reduces his chances of travelling to Ireland for the two ODIs, for which he was reportedly shortlisted. However, going by Agarkar’s remarks, Sooryavanshi is expected to follow the process, gradually climbing the ranks before earning his senior India cap.

Also Read: After 12 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to play for India but there is a big problem

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{{^usCountry}} “We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising. The idea is to give these youngsters exposure. Yashasvi Jaiswal is already part of the ODI set-up as well. As impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are others who have performed strongly too. We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team,” Agarkar said at the reveal of India’s Test and ODI squads against Afghanistan. Why the Sooryavanshi delay? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising. The idea is to give these youngsters exposure. Yashasvi Jaiswal is already part of the ODI set-up as well. As impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are others who have performed strongly too. We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team,” Agarkar said at the reveal of India’s Test and ODI squads against Afghanistan. Why the Sooryavanshi delay? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has done little wrong so far. After announcing his arrival in last year’s IPL with a record-breaking century, he has tasted success almost everywhere he has gone and played cricket. He already has centuries in England, South Africa and Australia, and also won the Under 19 World Cup in his first and only attempt, scoring a match-winning 175 in the final. Michael Vaughan and Kris Srikkanth are among several cricketing greats who cannot wait to see Sooryavanshi make the cut for the tour of England in June and July, even if not necessarily for a place in the Playing XI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has done little wrong so far. After announcing his arrival in last year’s IPL with a record-breaking century, he has tasted success almost everywhere he has gone and played cricket. He already has centuries in England, South Africa and Australia, and also won the Under 19 World Cup in his first and only attempt, scoring a match-winning 175 in the final. Michael Vaughan and Kris Srikkanth are among several cricketing greats who cannot wait to see Sooryavanshi make the cut for the tour of England in June and July, even if not necessarily for a place in the Playing XI. {{/usCountry}}

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However, all of that is easier said than done. Indian cricket has traditionally followed a fixed pattern. A premature Sooryavanshi debut would mean unfair treatment towards others waiting in line. At the end of the day, he is still only 15, and although he is eligible to become India’s youngest international debutant, despite Ravi Shastri’s suggestion to the BCCI that he is ready may not be enough, the teenager might just have to wait a little longer.

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