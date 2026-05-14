Why BCCI’s next giant leap for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could ironically postpone his India debut moment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday rewarded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his sensational IPL 2026 campaign with a spot in the 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka, starting June 9. Yet, ironically, that very opportunity could delay his much-anticipated India debut. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a warm up session before the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium (ANI Pic Service)

Voices across the cricketing world — Ian Bishop, Michael Vaughan, Michael Clarke, Shikhar Dhawan, Kris Srikkanth and many others — have spent more than a year urging the BCCI to fast-track the teenager into the Indian setup ever since the world got its first glimpse of his extraordinary talent. It did not take long for comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar to emerge. But this season, Sooryavanshi elevated the hype to another level, smashing elite bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for effortless sixes, forcing the BCCI to take the next step.

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On Thursday, when the selectors announced the Tilak Varma-led India A squad, Sooryavanshi’s name featured in the list. The tri-series, which also includes Afghanistan A, will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to 21. According to a PTI report, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee wanted to assess Sooryavanshi at the India A level before considering him for the senior side’s upcoming white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, featuring Ireland and England, beginning June 26.

Weeks earlier, reports had already suggested that Sooryavanshi was in contention to make his India debut during the Ireland series — a move that could make him the youngest Indian to feature in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at 16 years and 205 days in the 1989 Karachi Test against Pakistan.

However, the India A call-up may have unexpectedly pushed that dream back for now. The one-day tournament in Sri Lanka concludes on June 21, while the Ireland tour begins just five days later. Given the short turnaround, the BCCI is unlikely to fly the youngster over 9,000 kilometres for a brief two-match T20I series.

That scenario could change only if Sooryavanshi produces performances too extraordinary to ignore in the opening few matches in Sri Lanka, giving selectors enough reason to fast-track him immediately into the senior T20I squad.

Otherwise, the next possibility could be the England leg of the tour, scheduled between July 1 and 11. Even that, however, appears difficult given India are expected to rely on established T20 names, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan already in contention for opening roles.

So when could Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut?

The Zimbabwe tour in late July appears to be the next realistic window. But a more probable opportunity could arrive during the Asian Games or the home T20I series against West Indies later in the year, as both events are expected to overlap, potentially forcing the BCCI to name two separate squads. The West Indies series is scheduled from October 6 to 17, while the tentative Asian Games dates are September 17 to October 3.