Akash Deep blasted for tone-deaf Duckett send-off, Shubman Gill told to keep bowlers in line: ‘Captain should say…’

The interaction between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett following the batter’s dismissal has been a big talking point from the second day of the fifth Test match between India and England. Akash Deep has faced criticism for his send-off to Duckett, which included him putting an arm around the southpaw following the wicket. Shubman Gill speaks to Akash Deep during his spell at the Oval.(PTI)

More than the arm itself, many have found issues with Akash celebrating a wicket in that way after England had put up a 92-run opening stand in just 13 overs, with Crawley and Duckett playing some hype-aggressive cricket. Even Duckett’s wicket was one taken when he attempted an unorthodox and risky shot — the main reason it displeased some, included former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network’s Hindi show, Jadeja didn’t hold back his words in his reaction to Akash’s action. “When it was happening, I couldn’t understand what he could be sledging about at this point. The situation was that on a seaming wicket, in 10 overs it was 94 runs, you have gone for 40 in 5 overs,” said Jadeja furiously. “Even the wicket you’ve taken, you haven’t taken it, he’s dismissed himself.”

Jadeja’s criticism stemmed from the fact that Akash was just happy to celebrate the wicket without realising the fact that India were well behind in the game at that point, only having scored 224 in the first innings.

“I’ve gotten the wicket, that’s why I will celebrate. How I got it, why I got it, when I got it, if I should have gotten it, not gotten it, what I did, that has no thought,” he said.

Nehra urges captain to speak to his bowlers in such situations

While Jadeja wasn’t happy with Akash’s actions, Ashish Nehra had a more forgiving view of the situation, trying to provide a bowler’s perspective on the matter.

“A fine for showing love?” joked Nehra. “Sitting here we don’t know if there was some consistent back-and-forth with them across the series that caused Akash Deep to do this."

“This is not even really a send-off,” added Nehra. "In fact the captain should say to the bowler all these things Ajay has mentioned. He should be the one getting angry with the game situation.”

Ultimately, when asked about what the response to the situation should be, Nehra argued there shouldn’t be any escalation of it: “I don’t think he should be fined.”

India did bounce back, bowling well to restrict England to a 23-run first innings lead. However, Akash’s only wicket of the innings was that of Duckett. India finished Day 2 on 75/2, leading by 52 but with plenty of work left to be done to win this Test match.