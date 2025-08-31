Akash Deep plays down impact with bat despite Oval heroics: ‘As a bowler, I would always like…’

He might have contributed an incredibly valuable 66 after coming in night-watchman up the order in the decisive Oval Test during the tour of England, but Akash Deep doesn’t want fans to get carried away with the prospect of him being a bowling all-rounder. As far as the seamer is concerned, bowling remains his focus and his primary discipline, with what he can contribute with bat in hand being a big bonus but nothing more. Akash Deep celebrates his maiden half-century.(AP)

Speaking at an event for West Bengal cricket, Akash explained how he would always keep improving his batting, with the intention of being an option across all three formats for India, but he wished to be remembered for his bowling, given that it is his primary vocation.

“If the team needs my batting, I will bat. My dream is to bring my best version and improve myself so that I can play across formats. But I’m not a selector," explained Akash, who has become a Test team regular but hasn’t received a limited-overs cap just yet.

‘I would always like to win the match with my bowling…’

While Akash Deep’s bowling performance with the ball at Edgbaston won the second Test for India as he bowled a five-fer, it was his bat that did the talking as he scored 66 alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Oval in the fifth and final Test. However, reflecting on that moment, Akash Deep didn’t want to play it up too much: it was a good contribution, but performances such as the one in Birmingham meant more to him as a bowler.

“The 66 I scored in the second innings at The Oval was also important, but as a bowler, I would always like to win the match with my bowling," said the fast bowler.

While Akash scored that crucial 66 to help push India’s third innings with runs that proved to be crucial, he couldn’t bowl towards the end of England’s innings as he nursed an injury. However, he had good news on that front as he revealed it was simply an impact injury, and that he was ready to resume bowling once again after a busy first half of the year.

“There was no injury, just an impact. I will start bowling tomorrow. I’m feeling good. I have been playing constantly for six months, so my body needed a bit of rest," concluded Akash Deep.