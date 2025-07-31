India vs England, 5th Test: India's win-loss record at the Oval, individual stats you need to know

Once again, London beckons for India with the chance to do something special. India trail the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 after the first four matches of the series, a miraculous rescue act by the batting unit ensuring that they stayed alive at Old Trafford despite being 0/2 in the first over while trailing by more than 300. The teams prepare at the Kia Oval before the start of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.(Action Images via Reuters)

But it would all be for nought if India can’t force a result at the Oval — a ground where they have had recent success, but also suffered heartbreak. It is a venue with a complicated history for India, who haven’t had the best time of it, but recent feats are on their side.

India's win-loss record at the Oval

India have faced England in 14 matches at the Oval through history, and have drawn seven of those contests. However, concerning for India is that they only have two wins, and those came 50 years apart: first in 1971, and more recently in the famous fourth Test match in 2021, where Shardul Thakur’s twin half-centuries rescued a 100-run first innings deficit to help the visitors take a 2-1 lead in that series.

India also played one neutral match at the Oval: the World Test Championship final vs Australia in 2023, where they were sunk by a Travis Head century, making for six total losses at this venue.

Who are India’s highest scorers at the Oval?

For India, the most successful batter at the Oval has been Rahul Dravid, who averaged a whopping 110.75 in three matches, including two centuries. The Wall’s record was truly sensational at this ground, but as far as active players currently in the squad go, KL Rahul’s century during the 2018 tour helps him top that particular list with 249 runs in two matches.

Rishabh Pant also has a solid record at the Oval, with one century and one half-century in two matches, but won’t be available for India with Dhruv Jurel stepping in.

Sunil Gavaskar holds the highest score at the Oval, scoring 221 during that famous win in 1971.

Who has the most wickets for India at the Oval?

As far as bowling goes, it’s not a pretty sight for India. Their highest wicket-taker at the venue is Ravindra Jadeja, who is enjoying a standout series with the bat but will have a role to play with the ball. He has 15 wickets across three matches, but those have come at an average of 30.5, not making great reading.

India’s best performer last time out against England at the Oval was Umesh Yadav, who took a pair of three-wicket hauls to help India to that win.

The best bowling figures for an Indian player also dates back to the 1971 win, when Bhagwath Chandrashekhar spun a web around the English to take 6/38.