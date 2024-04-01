Akash Madhwal expected to get chance for MI: Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals likely XIs

Mumbai Indians will be desperate to open his account on the points table as they play their first match at home this season but they face a tricky challenge against in-form Rajasthan Royals. It will be Hardik Pandya's first game at Wankhede Stadium on his return to MI this season. Akash Madhwal had a memorable last season in IPL.(PTI)

The five-time champions had a horrible start to the season as they suffered big defeats in the first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. This is not the first time when MI had such a start to the season as they very well know how to bounce back from this.

However, MI need to make some big changes in their bowling department after a hammering against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Young Kwena Maphaka is expected to face the axe after a forgettable outing on his debut match. It is expected that they might include Akash Madhwal into their starting line-up after benching him in the last couple of matches.

Madhwal was the standout pacer for MI in IPL 2023 which was a breakthrough season for him to grab the attention of the fans.

Mumbai Indians likely XI if bowl first: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians likely XI if bat first: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals expected to play with the same XI

The Royals are once again off to a flying start with back-to-back wins but they need to find the consistency which they lacked last season. The form of Riyan Parag is a big boost for the inaugural champions. The young batter has silenced his critics but he needs to continue the good form to grab the attention of the Indian selectors.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler's underwhelming start is a bit of a concern for RR as they rely heavily on him to give a flying start in the powerplay.

RR likely XI if bowl first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR likely XI if bat first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal