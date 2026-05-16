Akash Singh reveals secret behind viral note celebration after ripping through CSK: ‘I had written things like…’

Akash Singh turned LSG’s clash against CSK into one of IPL 2026’s most talked-about nights after pulling out a handwritten note following his wickets. Akash Singh celebrating after picking up wickets against CSK. (X images)

The left-arm pacer dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel, finishing with 3/26 in four overs. But it was his celebration, a folded chit taken out every breakthrough, that went viral as much as the wickets themselves.

Akash Singh explains viral note celebration after match-winning spell Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh became one of the biggest talking points of the LSG vs CSK clash after his unusual paper-note celebration went viral during the IPL 2026. Playing his first match of the season for LSG, Akash made an immediate impact with the ball and then added a signature celebration that quickly caught attention across social media.

The left-arm pacer removed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel during a sharp four-over spell, finishing with figures of 3/26. After each wicket, Akash pulled out a folded note from his pocket and flashed it. The message on the note read: “Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”

The celebration sparked curiosity, with fans trying to understand whether it was a pre-planned message, a motivational reminder or a cheeky statement after breaking into the LSG XI. Akash Singh later explained the reason behind the note during a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, saying it came from his own belief system and the way he prepares himself mentally for high-pressure T20 cricket.