New Delhi [India], : Caribbean fast bowler Akeem Jordan replaced injured Jeremiah Louis in the West Indies squad for the upcoming third England Test, according to the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. Akeem Jordan replaces injured Jeremiah Louis in West Indies' squad for third England Test

Jordan is yet to make his debut in the longest format but has represented West Indies in two ODIs. Jordan has already joined the squad and started his training session at Edgbaston.

Louis was yet to play a Test in the series. He suffered the hamstring injury during the second match at Trent Bridge. He will continue to travel with the team to receive treatment.

Waiting for his first Test cap, Jordan has played 19 first class matches, picking up 67 wickets at an average of 24.1 and including two five-wicket hauls.

Except for Jordan, the West Indies squad possess Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales as the fast-bowling options on the tour. England have secured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after defeating West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's and by 241 runs at Trent Bridge. The third and final Test will start on Friday.

Recapping the second Test match between West Indies and England, despite a brilliant fightback in first innings led by Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva in the first innings which helped WI secure a 41-run lead over England, they scored 416 runs in first innings, a dramatic collapse in a disastrous final hour led to a crushing 241-run defeat for the West Indies, as they relinquished the Richards-Botham Trophy in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

The team's downfall, which came after a promising start, left fans reeling and marked a disheartening conclusion to the match.

The West Indies' chase of a daunting 385-run target began with a sense of optimism, as captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored an aggressive 47 and opening partner Mikyle Louis navigated the challenging new-ball spell from England's seam bowlers with ease. At the end of the first hour, the visitors remained unscathed, reaching 61 without loss, with no hint of the collapse that was to follow.

The West Indies' progress was abruptly haulted when Mikyle Louis nicked the first ball after the drinks interval, off Chris Woakes , and was smartly caught by the wicket-keeper. This sparked a spectacular implosion, as the visitors lost a staggering 10 wickets for just 82 runs, ultimately being dismissed for a paltry 142. this decisive collapse sealed their fate, as they conceded the Test with a day remaining, slipping 2-0 behind in the three match series.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite , Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva , Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph , Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

