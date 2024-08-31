Alastair Cook delivers million-dollar on-air reaction as ‘England’s greatest' Joe Root surpasses his century record

Joe Root etched his name in the record books on Saturday by setting a new England record with his 34th Test century, as England left Sri Lanka facing an enormous challenge to save the second Test at Lord's. Root’s brilliant knock of 103 in the second innings followed his earlier score of 143, bringing England’s total to 251 on the third day. Alastair Cook (R) reacts to Joe Root smashing his 34th Test century(Files/X)

This commanding performance put Sri Lanka in a daunting position, needing 483 runs to level the series after England’s five-wicket victory at Old Trafford in the previous Test.

Root’s century was not just another milestone in his career; it was also a historic moment for English cricket. By reaching his 34th Test century, Root surpassed the previous record of 33 held by former England captain Alastair Cook. Poetically, Cook was on-air when Root smashed his century, and had a heartwarming reaction to the moment.

“He is, quite simply, England's greatest. And it's absolutely right, he should have the record on his own. Take it in, Joe. We are watching a genius,” Cook said.

Watch:

Additionally, this was Root’s seventh Test century at Lord’s, giving him the sole record for the most centuries at the iconic venue, surpassing England legends Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who had both scored six centuries at the 'Home of Cricket.'

In achieving this feat, Root also joined an elite group of cricketers who have scored hundreds in both innings of a Test at Lord's, becoming only the fourth to do so. He now stands alongside West Indies’ George Headley (1939), and his fellow Englishmen Graham Gooch (1990) and Michael Vaughan (2004), further solidifying his status as one of the greatest batters in the history of English cricket.

Root, with 34 centuries, is now level with Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, and Mahela Jayawardene in the list of highest century scorers in the longest format.

Earlier, England started the day on 25-1, already 256 runs ahead, after dismissing Sri Lanka for 196 in reply to their first-innings 427.

Overcast skies, with the floodlights switched on, made conditions more difficult for batting as England chased an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series after a five-wicket win at Old Trafford last week.