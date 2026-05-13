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Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan among former English cricketers to laugh sarcastically at Virat Kohli’s golden duck

Virat Kohli was handed his eighth golden duck in IPL by the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 04:45 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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For the second time in less than a year, Virat Kohli finds himself sitting on a hat-trick of ducks. In October, 2025, he failed to get off the mark in two consecutive matches against Australia, and seven months later, he is in the same boat again. Once in contention for the Orange Cap, Kohli, after back-to-back ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, has slipped out of the top 10. To make matters worse, his second duck was a first-baller, handing him his eighth golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli reacts ahead of his game against KKR tonight(PTI)

In the same match, Kohli’s opening partner Jacob Bethell, drafted into the XI after Phil Salt flew back home, scored 27 and earned praise from former England spinner Phil Tufnell. Tufnell, along with David Lloyd, Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan, features on the podcast Stick to Cricket, where the quartet discusses the latest developments in the sport. Kohli’s golden duck inevitably became one of the talking points, with the four Englishmen sharing a sarcastic laugh over his dismissal on Sunday.

“Jacob Bethell got 27. Oh, lovely knock,” said Tuffnell, before Lloyd chipped in, “So, the mischief of this. I mentioned that word again, is that you can learn so much from batting with Virat Kohli, you’re out first ball.” The statement was followed by a huge burst of laughter as the British humour shone in all its glory.

What happened the last time Kohli sat on a hat-trick of ducks?

 
virat kohli ipl alastair cook michael vaughan
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan among former English cricketers to laugh sarcastically at Virat Kohli’s golden duck
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