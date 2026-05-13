KKR hoping against odds for Virat Kohli's wicket; Watson eyes rare mistake: 'Might play an aggressive shot early'

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Shane Watson admitted his side will be “hoping against the odds” when it comes to dismissing Virat Kohli cheaply in their IPL clash on Wednesday. Kohli, who began the season in strong form, has recently hit a brief rough patch with back-to-back ducks, but is expected to come out all guns blazing against KKR in Raipur. Virat Kohli registered back-to-back ducks in the last two matches. (REUTERS)

The batting mainstay has taken a more aggressive approach this season, often looking to attack early in the powerplay. While that intent has brought quick runs, it has also led to a few early dismissals when he has gone hard from the outset. KKR will be aware of the challenge his intent poses, with Watson acknowledging that breaking through Kohli early could be crucial to their chances.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes IPL clash in Raipur, Watson reflected on the constant challenge of facing modern-day great Kohli and the tactical battle it brings for opposition teams.

“Every team has plans against Virat Kohli because he’s one of the best players in the world. But the challenge is that he knows exactly how to counter those plans as well,” Watson said in the pre-match press conference.

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The KKR coach further elaborated on the challenge of bowling to Kohli, highlighting his discipline, intensity and match-winning ability. Watson said KKR will need to be alert from the very first ball, as Kohli’s hunger and ability to take control of a game make him a constant threat at the top of the order.

"We’re hoping he might play an aggressive shot early like he did in the last game, although the chances of that are probably remote because Virat is so disciplined. He’s extraordinary. His hunger to be the best and his intensity on every single ball are still burning very brightly. We know we need to be switched on from ball one because he’s someone who can set up a match incredibly well for his team," Watson added.