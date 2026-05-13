Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta break silence; issue stern warning over fake stories before franchise quietly edits statement

Punjab Kings issued a strong statement late on Tuesday night amid growing social media discussion surrounding the franchise and some of its players. While the team did not directly address the rumours, it firmly urged people to refrain from spreading misinformation through an official post on its social media handles. The franchise later deleted the statement and reposted it with a few tweaks, seemingly to avoid further controversy. Preity Zinta posted a statement on X, bashing rumours around PBKS, (PTI)

Punjab had enjoyed a dream start to the tournament, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches with six wins, while one game ended without a result due to rain. Their aggressive brand of cricket and consistent performances quickly made them one of the standout teams this season. However, the campaign has taken a difficult turn in recent weeks. Four consecutive defeats have pushed Punjab into a challenging spot in the playoff race, putting pressure on the side heading into the business end of the tournament.

Alongside their struggles on the field, the franchise has also found itself under scrutiny off it. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently grabbed attention after a video of him allegedly vaping on a flight surfaced online. At the same time, social media discussions around opener Prabhsimran Singh’s fitness and reported weight gain have also sparked debate among fans.

Amidst the chaos surrounding the franchise, PBKS released a statement urging people and especially 'sports journalists', to stop spreading misinformation.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially “sports journalists", to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," PBKS posted on X earlier.

However, they deleted it and reposted it, where they removed the “sports journalists" part to avoid further controversy on social media.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the updated post read.