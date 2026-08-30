‘All for show’: Stuart Broad tears into Imam-ul-Haq, accuses Pakistan batter of putting on an act after injury rule-out

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad did not hold back in accusing Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq of putting on an act after he was ruled out of the second Test against England with a calf injury. Imam suffered a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the ongoing Test at Lord’s.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reacts as he walks back to the pavilion having lost his wicket without scoring on the day three of the first test match between England and Pakistan (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Imam, who had dropped two crucial catches while fielding on Day 1, sustained a low-grade calf strain. He initially received treatment from Pakistan’s medical team before being ruled out of the remainder of the match the following day, leaving the side a batter short for the rest of the game.

On Day 4, ahead of the start of play, Imam was spotted knocking a ball around on the sidelines with tape over his left calf. He was seen hobbling as he practised his batting, with reports from the Pakistan dressing room suggesting he could step out to bat if the team desperately needed him in the second innings.

However, the visual did not sit well with Broad, who accused the batter of putting on an act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” he said on Sky Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” he said on Sky Sports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Broad’s comments came amid former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim’s earlier allegations that Imam had exaggerated or fabricated injury problems to avoid playing.

Wasim recalled an incident from 2022, when the team physiotherapist told him during a home Test that an injury-related issue involving Imam could emerge, even before an official announcement was made.

“The physio had actually come to me and told me beforehand,” Wasim said during an online discussion with renowned Pakistan cricket historian Dr Nauman Niaz. “The announcement hadn’t even been made yet, and the decision hadn’t even been made. I think the player hadn’t said anything either. He came and warned me that this was going to happen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“And it happened exactly like that. Because of whatever discussions he’d had, he then said that this had happened in the past too, and coaches had complained about similar things.”

Imam scored 42 and 0 in the opening Test against England in Leeds, which Pakistan lost.