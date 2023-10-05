All you need to know about ODI World Cup 2023: New rules, format, reserve day availability

Amid a low-key build-up and an expected razmataz and glitz at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 2023 edition of the Men's ODI World Cup is all set to kick off from Thursday onwards with defending champions England set to take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final. While the aim for New Zealand would be to avenge their Lord's loss, the aim, in fact for all the team, would be ensuring a semifinal qualification at the end of an arduous league-stage proceedings before making the final to vie for the coveted trophy. Skippers of all 10 teams pose for photos with World Cup trophy during the Captains' Day event ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Ahead of the start of the World Cup 2023, we take a look at all the new rules, format of the tournament and the policy for reserve day if there is a rain washout.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 World Cup?

India qualified by virtue of being the host nations. Seven other teams in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa were picked based on their performance in the Cricket World Cup Super League, a series of matches played between 2020 and 2023, as opposed to the previous system of picking teams via ICC ODI rankings.

Top eight of the 13 teams participating in the Super League made it through to the World Cup. The bottom five and top-five ranked associate nations then battled it out in the World Cup qualifier where Netherlands and Sri Lanka emerged victorious and hence qualified for the tournament in India. The notable absentee will however be two-time world champions West Indies.

Where will the matches be played in 2023 World Cup?

The matches will be played across 10 venues in the country - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

What is the format for 2023 World Cup?

The league stage will be played in the round-robin format with all 10 teams playing each other once. The league stage will feature 45 matches, with the proceedings ending on November 12 with the match between India and Netherlands in Bengaluru.

How will teams qualify for the semifinal at the 2023 ODI World Cup?

Three points will be awarded for a win, and one in case of a no result due to bad weather. Hence, seven wins in nine league games would be enough for a team to make the semifinal. However, if two or more teams have the same points, numbers of wins would be taken into consideration, followed by net run rate to decide which team stands ahead and subsequently a chance to make the semifinal. Top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the semis.

Teams finishing first and fourth will play the first semifinal, the other two will play the second semifinal.

What happens when scores are level at the end of a match at the 2023 ODI World Cup?

Unlike the controversial rule in the 2019 World Cup where the finale between England and New Zealand was decided via boundary-count rule after a tied Super Over, the rule for the 2023 edition of the 50-over event has Super Overs deployed as a tiebreaker. Hence, if teams are tied even after a Super Over this time, there will be a second Super Over, followed by more until the match has found a winner.

What will happen in case of a rain washout at the 2023 World Cup? Is there a reserve day?

In case of a washout during the league stage, the two teams will be awarded a point each as there are no reserve day alloted for the preliminary stage of the World Cup. However, reserve days are in place for the two semifinals and the final, which will be the following day.

What are the other new rules introduced for the 2023 World Cup?

1. New boundary rule: There have been quite a few discussion about the shorter boundaries at some of the venues in India, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) have now implemented a new regulation which states that the boundary should not be less than 70 meters and can exceed that.

2. Soft Signal: Heading into the tournament, ICC has removed thge soft-signal rule where on-field umpires had to make an initial judgement on an appeal before referring it to the third umpire. From now on, every decision on a contentious appeal will be taken by the third umpire.

