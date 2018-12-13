Allan Border Medal to be rebranded as Australian Cricket Awards

With the increase in recognition of women’s cricket and the popularity of the T20 format, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) on Thursday announced to rebrand its Allan Border Medal to Australian Cricket Awards from 2019 onwards.

“We are very proud of the history of cricket’s premier awards and have taken the opportunity to change the name to reflect the evolution of the sport that has taken place in the years since the Allan Border Medal and the Belinda Clark Award, were first introduced,” cricket.com.au quoted CA CEO Kevin Roberts, as saying.

“The Australian Cricket Awards will be a wonderful celebration of our sport and an occasion that highlights the achievement, passion, and dedication of our women’s and men’s players across all formats of the game,” Roberts added.

While the ACA CEO Alistair Nicholson said: “This event has a rich history and updating the name to the Australian Cricket Awards is a very positive step in recognising the current state of the game. Whether current-day players or our past legends, this event is a great opportunity to recognise some outstanding achievements, and for the players to celebrate with their peers.”

The event is held on an annual basis to celebrate the performances of Australian players across national and domestic cricket. The 2019 Australian Cricket Awards is slated to be held on February 11 at The Crown Palladium, Melbourne.

