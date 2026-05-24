All-round Archer takes RR to playoffs

Mumbai: Having created some of the most spectacular moments with the new ball in a season dominated by batters, Jofra Archer wasn’t going to loosen his hold in a tie Rajasthan Royals had to win. Archer was at his fiery best and Mumbai Indians simply succumbed to his powers at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer in action against Mumbai Indians. (AP)

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Archer’s all-round brilliance consisting of a crucial late-overs batting cameo, an outstanding three-over spell in the Powerplay, and a return to dismiss the rampaging Hardik Pandya for 34 (15b) at the back end of RR’s defence of 205 ruined any chances the eliminated hosts may have had to end their season on a high. The match was being played in front of 20,000 less privileged children in MI’s annual Education and Sports for All initiative.

The Royals’ 30-run win in their final league game lifted them up to 16 points in the table, handing them the fourth playoff place. It dashed the playoffs hopes of Punjab Kings (15 points) and Kolkata Knight Riders (13 points ahead of the last game against Delhi Capitals).

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{{^usCountry}} It also ended a season of woes for five-time winners MI, who could manage only four wins in 14 matches, making it their sixth straight season without a trophy. “It’s been a while since we won the championship. Let’s lick our wounds and try to come out stronger next time,” Kieron Pollard, MI batting coach, told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also ended a season of woes for five-time winners MI, who could manage only four wins in 14 matches, making it their sixth straight season without a trophy. “It’s been a while since we won the championship. Let’s lick our wounds and try to come out stronger next time,” Kieron Pollard, MI batting coach, told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Archer breathes fire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archer breathes fire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} RR’s England fast bowler took only four balls to get rid of Rohit Sharma, opening him up with a 145kph delivery that moved away after pitching, the nick taken behind the stumps. Naman Dhir was also defeated by Archer’s high pace. The Powerplay exchanges saw MI reduced to 58/4 and staring down the barrel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RR’s England fast bowler took only four balls to get rid of Rohit Sharma, opening him up with a 145kph delivery that moved away after pitching, the nick taken behind the stumps. Naman Dhir was also defeated by Archer’s high pace. The Powerplay exchanges saw MI reduced to 58/4 and staring down the barrel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the ruins, Suryakumar Yadav finally found some form, beginning rapidly by attacking Archer early. Yadav’s first 25 runs came in no time as he began to score in his favoured reverse V region. Once Will Jacks began to middle the ball, Yadav settled down. Their 39-ball 63-run fourth wicket stand kept MI in the hunt. Soon, Yadav was joined by a charged up Hardik Pandya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the ruins, Suryakumar Yadav finally found some form, beginning rapidly by attacking Archer early. Yadav’s first 25 runs came in no time as he began to score in his favoured reverse V region. Once Will Jacks began to middle the ball, Yadav settled down. Their 39-ball 63-run fourth wicket stand kept MI in the hunt. Soon, Yadav was joined by a charged up Hardik Pandya. {{/usCountry}}

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In a mood to take the leather off every ball he faced, Pandya attacked. It was too good to last, though. Pandya’s cameo and Yadav’s 42-ball 60 couldn’t save MI the blushes. Again, the 16th over bowled by Archer proved to be crucial, his bouncer comfortably defeating Pandya’s attempted pull. Archer finished with figures of 4-0-17-3. With a chance to add to his 21 wickets in the playoffs, RR certainly would be glad the speedster is still with them at the expense of an England Test.

All the pre-match buzz surrounded the prospect of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting past Chris Gayle for most sixes in a season. The boy wonder could get none. MI’s well-calibrated bowling strategy of packing the off-side with two deep fielders to the left-hander kept him in check. Being nearly caught at deep extra cover off the first offensive shot he played made the 15-year-old more guarded. After losing strike for a majority of the early overs, Sooryavanshi (4) couldn’t resist slashing at a wide and full delivery from Deepak Chahar, ending up giving a catch to deep backward point. It was the third time Chahar got the young batting sensation out.

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Both RR openers fell early, which led to modest Powerplay returns of 54/3. A Jasprit Bumrah-less MI attack did not allow RR to switch gears in the middle overs. Until, RR sprung a surprise in promoting Archer to No.7. He came out swinging to counter a lack of bounce on the pitch. He helped himself to 32 (15b, 1x6, 3x6) with horizontal-bat shots to give the men in pink the momentum they were after. Some poor death overs bowling from MI allowed RR to pile up 83 runs in the final 6 overs, pushing the target up to 205.

Brief scores: RR 205/8 (D Jurel 38, J Archer 32, D Chahar 2/43, S Thakur 2/41). MI 175/9 (S Yadav 60, H Pandya 34, J Archer 3/17, N Burger 2/43, Brijesh Sharma 2/26, Yash Raj 2/44). RR won by 30 runs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani ...Read More Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. Read Less

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