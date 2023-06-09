'Almost like repeat of last final': Kohli, Rohit, Pujara's dismissals left Twitter buzzing amid WTC showdown vs AUS

After star batters Steve Smith and Travis Head guided Australia to a massive 1st innings total, skipper Pat Cummins orchestrated a shocking batting collapse of Team India as Rohit Sharma's men were reduced to 71-4 on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. Leading the bowling attack of the Baggy Greens, skipper Cummins got the better of Indian skipper Rohit to draw first blood for Australia in the 1st innings.

Pujara and Kohli failed to fire for India in the WTC final(AP)

After Rohit's departure, pacer Scott Boland cleaned up Shubman Gill in stunning fashion during the seventh over. Gill was stranded in two minds as the in-form batter remained unsure about whether to play Boland's fiery delivery or not. After Gill was cleaned up by speedster Boland, seamer Cameron Green produced an identical dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara. Both Gill and Pujara were bowled without offering a shot.

With three of India's premier batters back in the hut, a lot was expected from Virat Kohli, who had arrived at The Oval after regaining top form in the WTC. The 34-year-old had slammed a sublime century when India last met Australia in the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship. However, Kohli showcased a rare batting failure as the ex-India skipper was dismissed for cheap. Thus, Twitter was furious with the mediocre performance of India's top order in the WTC final against Australia.

While India's top-order stumbled in the summit clash, middle-order batters Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja provided some stability with their stroke-filled knocks. Rahane remained unbeaten on 29 off 71 balls while Jadeja fell two runs short of registering a half-century. The veteran all-rounder was dismissed for 48 off 51 balls in the final session of Day 2. India are 318 runs behind Australia and Rohit's men have lost five wickets in the 1st innings. Pacers Mitchell Starc, Cummins, Boland, Green and Nathan Lyon shared five wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final at The Oval.

