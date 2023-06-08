'Kohli would definitely want to...': Gavaskar throws weight behind ex-IND skipper after Smith's record ton in WTC final

After Steve Smith smashed a record-breaking century against Rohit Sharma's Team India, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opined that Virat Kohli will be eager to deliver the goods for the Asian giants in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval on Thursday. Smith, who was branded as the best Test batter of the generation by Kohli, played a sublime knock against India in the Ultimate Test. Gavaskar backed Kohli to deliver the goods for India in the WTC final (ANI-AP)

Joining forces with an on-song Travis Head, former Australian skipper Smith slammed his 31st Test ton to put Australia in a commanding position on Day 2 of the WTC final at The Oval. Smith played a gritty knock of 121 off 268 balls as Pat Cummins and Co. posted a gigantic 1st innings total of 469 in 121.3 overs. Mighty impressed with Smith's entertaining knock against India, batting legend Gavaskar opted to put the spotlight on the arch-nemesis of the former Australian skipper.

'Kohli would definitely want to get a hundred'

"Well, first and foremost, he (Kohli) loves playing against the Australians. He has got a terrific record against the Australians. Now, he has also seen somebody he has always been compared with Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, these are the top batters in the world. Everybody talks about it. He has not seen Steve Smith get a hundred. He would definitely want to get a hundred to show 'look he has got it, even I can get it'. That will be his aim at the moment," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Kohli had ended his century drought when India last met Australia in the WTC during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old had ended a wait of 1205 days by smashing his 28th Test century in the 4th Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. The former India skipper had an impressive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before India's meeting with Australia in the WTC final. However, Kohli failed to make an impact in India's 1st innings as the star batter was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 14 off 31 balls in the 19th over.

