'Always another side to any story': Hetmyer's partner's cryptic post after West Indies star misses out on T20 World Cup

Shimron Hetmyer seemed to indicate that there is a different side to the story after Cricket West Indies said that he had been dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup after he missed a ‘rescheduled’ flight to Australia. Hetmyer reposted his partner Nirvani's Instagram story in which she said that there is 'another side to every story told' hours after the West Indies cricket board had announced that Shamarh Brooks had replaced the star batter in the squad for the marquee tournament.

“There's another side to ever story told.... #whatsinthedarkmustcometolight @shetmyer always gonna support you love no matter what!!!” she said in her Instagram story which Hetmyer reposted. As per the official release shared by Cricket West Indies on Monday, Hetmyer's re-scheduled flight to Australia was changed from Saturday (1 October) at his request. The West Indies batter had opted to re-schedule his flight to Australia due to family reasons.

At a time when flight availability has been a real challenge, a seat was made available for Hetmyer and the star player was scheduled to Guyana on Monday. However, Hetmyer informed the director of West Indies Cricket that he would not make his rearranged flight in time. Thus, Cricket West Indies has decided to drop Hetmyer from the West Indies squad for the 2022 edition of the World Cup.

Jimmy Adams, who is director of cricket for Cricket West Indies, has confirmed the inclusion of Shamarh Brooks in the World Cup squad. “This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad," Adams said in a statement.

Hetmyer was bought by 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 8.5 crore ahead of the 15th season. "Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event,” he added.

