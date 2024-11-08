Alzarri Joseph banned as West Indies take strict action for public spat with captain Shai Hope in 3rd ODI vs England

Cricket West Indies took strict action against fast bowler Alzarri Joseph by banning him for two matches for his public spat with captain Shai Hope during the 3rd ODI against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Alzarri Joseph of West Indies expresses disappointment(AFP)

During the match on Wednesday, which the West Indies won by eight wickets to secure the three-match series, Joseph marched off the pitch shortly after taking the wicket of Jordan Cox in the fourth over, in an apparent protest at the field set by West Indies skipper Shai Hope. That left West Indies briefly down to 10 players before Joseph then returned for the sixth over but refrained from bowling until the 12th.

Despite returning to his role briefly, he left the field again after back-to-back misfields off his own deliveries, which resulted in England securing additional runs through overthrows. Joseph later returned to complete his quota, finishing with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs, taking the wickets of Cox and Dan Mousley.

On Thursday, Cricket West Indies said in a statement Joseph's conduct fell short of CWI's “standards of professionalism.”

"Alzarri’s behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged," said CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

Alzarri Joseph issues apology

Joseph also issued an apology.

“I recognize that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph was quoted as saying in the CWI statement. "I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans — understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his concerns about the fast bowler’s actions. Speaking to TalkSPORT after the game, Sammy stated, “Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field. We will be friends…but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that.”

With the one-day series concluded, England and the West Indies meet in a five-match Twenty20 series beginning Saturday at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.