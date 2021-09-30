‘Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?’: Ashwin, in a six-tweet thread, slams KKR captain and Tim Southee

In a six-tweet thread, Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed what exactly transpired between him and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and fast bowler Tim Southee during the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Tuesday. In the last over the DC innings, Southee appeared to have said something to Ashwin after dismissing him. It had to do with the second-run that Ashwin had taken off the last ball of the 19th over after the ball had hit DC captain Rishabh Pant.

The off-spinner replied while walking back and then soon Morgan too joined in the argument. Morgan and Ashwin were separated by Karthik.

After the match, Karthik said Morgan ‘did not appreciate’ Ashwin running for that extra run as he felt it was against the ‘spirit of the game’.

Ashwin, in a strong-worded reply to the England and KKR captain, said he was not a ‘disgrace’ like the left-hander had termed him to be.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT," Ashwin wrote in his first tweet of the thread.

"4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

"In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," Ashwin wrote while adding that he was standing up for himself.

Ashwin also tore apart those criticizing him after incident by saying that the definition of ‘spirit of cricket’ to him is a bit different.

"What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!

"To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’:

“There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career,” Ashwin further wrote.

“Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere,” he said.

“Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand,” read his final tweet.