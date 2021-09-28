IPL 2021: R Ashwin involved in heated exchange with Tim Southee, Eoin Morgan; Dinesh Karthik intervenes - VIDEO

Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a heated exchange with Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Tim Southee and captain Eoin Morgan during their Indian Premier League 2021 match on Tuesday. The incident took place after the first ball of the final over of DC's innings as Ashwin was dismissed by Southee.

The right-handed batsman came down the track and attempted a pull shot, but the ball landed in Nitish Rana's hands at backward square. Ashwin had to walk back for 9, but as he was walking Southee mouthed a few words.

IPL 2021, KKR vs DC - LIVE!

Southee's words prompted Ashwin to respond who made his point to the bowler and then started walking away. But KKR captain Morgan came ahead and he got involved in a brief argument with Ashwin.

KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened and he took Ashwin away from the scene.

While it remains unclear what could be the reason behind the possible exchange, it appears that KKR players were not pleased with Ashwin for taking an extra run on the final ball of the 19th over, when the ball had hit Rishabh Pant's arm, and gone astray.

KKR, who elected to bowl after winning the toss, restricted DC to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Ashwin, during KKR's innings, managed to get his revenge of sorts as he dismissed KKR captain Eoin Morgan for a duck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON