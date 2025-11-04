Amanjot Kaur debunks fake news of grandmother's demise with note on social media: ‘My 90s kid doing absolutely fine’

Amanjot Kaur, one of India’s World Cup-winning stars, has denied rumours about her grandmother’s death through a post on Instagram. False reports surfaced online shortly after India’s Women’s ODI World Cup victory on Sunday. Though Amanjot didn’t have a standout performance in the final, she made a vital contribution by taking Laura Wolvaardt’s catch at a crucial stage when the South African batter was in top form with a century. Her catch turned the game completely in India's favour, who won the final by 52 runs to clinch the title for the first time. Amanjot Kaur quashes fake news of grandmother's demise.(AFP and Instagram)

The 25-year-old cricketer took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her grandparents along with a message clarifying that her grandmother, Bhagwanti Kaur, is absolutely fine. She also appealed to everyone to stop circulating false information and to verify facts before believing or sharing such news.

“Heyy just wanted to share that my grandmother is doing well and in good health. Please don’t believe or spread false information circulating online. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out with care and concern," Amanjot wrote.

“My 90s kid is doing absolutely fine," she added.

Overall, Amanjot enjoyed a solid campaign at the World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball. In seven outings, she amassed 146 runs at an average of 36.50, including a highest score of 57, while also claiming six wickets during the tournament. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has announced a cash reward of ₹11 lakh each for India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, honouring their outstanding contributions to India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph.

Meanwhile, in the final. South Africa chose to bowl first, but India’s top order dominated with solid partnerships. Shafali Verma (87), Smriti Mandhana (45), and Deepti Sharma (58) powered India to 298/7. In reply, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant 101 and her partnership with Annerie Dercksen (37), South Africa fell short. Deepti Sharma’s stunning 5/39 turned the match, becoming the first Indian woman to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup final. Shafali (2/36) also contributed crucial breakthroughs as India bowled out South Africa for 246, sealing a historic maiden Women’s World Cup title and capping off a dominant all-round performance in the final.