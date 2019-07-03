Ambati Rayudu announces retirement after second ICC World Cup snub - Report

Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, according to a report published in Sportstar. Rayudu, who was in the running for a place in India’s ICC World Cup squad, was ignored at the last moment as Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was chosen ahead of him. India has since made two changes to their squad after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar, and have called in Rishabh Pant and opener Mayank Agarwal into the squad. Hence, Rayudu, despite being in the race initially, has now been overlooked thrice for the showpiece event.

Agency reports suggest Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and has written to BCCI about the same.

The Hyderabad batsman has scored 1694 runs in 55 ODIs for India, with three centuries and ten half-centuries to his name. He has played 97 first-class matches and has turned out with distinction in the Indian Premier League for teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

“This is to inform that Ambati Rayudu, Hyderabad captain and member of the India ODI team, has decided to retire from longer version of the game including Ranji Trophy (multi day) to focus on limited overs cricket and T20 cricket,” Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had stated, reports Sportstar.

“Just ordered a new set of 3-D glasses to watch the World Cup,”Rayudu had tweeted after being ignored for India’s World Cup squad.The comment was seen as a sarcastic take on chief selector MSK Prasad’s claim that Vijay Shankar was a three dimensional player.

“Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4. Now we have plenty of options for that slot,” India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said.

