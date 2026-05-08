...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ambati Rayudu points out major flaw in Jitesh Sharma’s batting after RCB star fails again vs LSG: ‘Not a good sign’

This season, Jitesh Sharma's form is in stark contrast to his performances last year. In IPL 2025, he scored 261 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 176.35.

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:14 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu weighed in on Jitesh Sharma's poor form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. In IPL 2026, the RCB wicketkeeper-batter has managed only 64 runs in 10 matches at an average of 8.00 and a strike rate of 108.47. He has been facing plenty of criticism for his strike rate, and he once again failed to perform against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Jitesh Sharma has been in poor form in IPL 2026.(REUTERS)

This season, Jitesh's form is in stark contrast to his performances last year. In IPL 2025, he scored 261 runs in 15 matches at an average of 37.29 and a strike rate of 176.35.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant admits LSG finally 'came to the same page' as nightmare losing streak comes to an end vs RCB

Chasing 210 runs, RCB needed Jitesh to perform after Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal in the 11th over. But Jitesh lost his wicket in the same over to Prince Yadav, departing for one off three balls.

‘The same thing is happening again and again’

Tim David's 17-ball 40 gave some hope, and then Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya smacked some boundaries. RCB needed 20 off the final over, and Rishabh Pant decided to go with Digvesh Rathi. Rathi justified his captain's decision, restricting RCB to 203/6.

RCB are third in the standings after 10 matches, with six wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, LSG are at the bottom with three victories and seven defeats.

 
ipl cricket ambati rayudu Jitesh Sharma
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Ambati Rayudu points out major flaw in Jitesh Sharma’s batting after RCB star fails again vs LSG: ‘Not a good sign’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.