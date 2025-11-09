Amol Muzumdar's 'impromptu' speech before final ignited fire within Harmanpreet Kaur's India: 'Understand this'

The Women’s World Cup victory for Team India is a famous and historic one which is already etched into the history of the sport in the country. The players on the field, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and player of the match in the final Deepti Sharma, will rightfully take the plaudits with them, as is seen in how they are being celebrated in their hometowns, as the writers of a fresh new future for India. Indian coach Amol Muzumdar celebrates with the flag after the final victory.(PTI)

Equally, the person who coached the team will have credit come his own way, for overseeing the finals bits of the puzzle to push India over the line. Amol Muzumdar will never be the sort of coach to try and step on his players’ toes, but he was still responsible for the motivational speeches that pushed the team through the campaign – not least a now-iconic one right before the final, where he seemed to pick from Shah Rukh Khan’s famous speech in Chak de India to spur his charges forward.

Reflecting on the speech for a BCCI video, Muzumdar revealed that the speech wasn’t a planned one, but rather on-the-spot and impromptu.

"As you know me, I am not about dramatics. What comes out is very honest, and I speak from my heart. I don’t know where the parallels (with the Chak de India speech) have come from. But I use my phone, so I see those things, coming through," said the Indian coach.

"If there are parallels, there are parallels. I can’t help it. Yeah, regarding the motivational speeches, until the semifinal one, I always knew what I was going to speak in the huddle,” he continued. “I always knew that I would speak this to the players so that they get charged up, so that they set the tone right, right at the start of the huddle. And that's where the energy flows from, the huddle.”

It certainly seemed to do the trick: India got off to a dream start in the final thanks to the 104-run opening stand between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, and kept that energy up through the match, particularly while hunting for wickets in the middle overs of South Africa’s chase.

Muzumdar admitted the speech didn’t come too easily for him, given the importance of the occasion. However, he did what he always believes in – listening to his heart, and using that frankness and honesty to reach out to his players.

"But in the finals, the seven hours thing, it was an absolutely impromptu one. I didn't know what I was going to speak about, and that time I just tapped on my own shoulder and said, speak about what you feel like over there,” concluded Muzumdar, himself the recipient of many an honour and returning from Navi Mumbai a hero.