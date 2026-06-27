An Irish celebration, not as an Indian defeat; that’s how the Belfast upset should be remembered

Indian fans don't need to fret over Shreyas Iyer's team's defeat at the hands of minnows Ireland at Belfast on Friday evening. While it's not at all palatable to lose to a lesser team, it's something that's unavoidable. No matter how good a team is, there are going to be terrible days for them, especially in the T20 format. It has now long been established that it's the only format where a less-fancied team has a chance to upset a powerhouse. Fans will remember how the Netherlands stunned the South Africans in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan were stunned by the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Dutch had also beaten England in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Kenya, never a Test nation in their history, beat Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup on their way to a historic semifinal.

Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra helped Ireland upset India on his debut.(Ireland Cricket)

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Also Read: ‘Will cherish it for rest of my life’: Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra on cloud nine after stunning India on Ireland debut

And we also have to acknowledge that Ireland is a Test nation. The previous mentions were bigger upsets, for they came from Associate Nations. Those teams were not on a higher pedestal like Ireland today is, a Test nation. Their cricketers play county cricket, The Hundred, as well as the Vitality Blast. These are the top cricket tournaments where they gain so much experience playing against some of the best players in the world. It may be noted that the Irish, before gaining Test status, had beaten Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup and England in the 2011 World Cup.

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{{^usCountry}} India's last defeat in T20Is had come against South Africa in February in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. There was plenty of hue and cry, and it appeared at that time impossible for them to advance to the semis. But they went on to win the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's last defeat in T20Is had come against South Africa in February in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. There was plenty of hue and cry, and it appeared at that time impossible for them to advance to the semis. But they went on to win the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Besides It was India's first T20I game since the final on March 8. Yes, there was the IPL for more than two months, but the league and international cricket are not comparable. It can take some time to hit the T20I mode. Recently, India played a Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan, and India A participated in a 50-overs tri-series featuring players like Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their ranks. You see, they were all different formats. Plus, the totally different conditions at Stormont, Belfast, also played a role. From the heat of India and Sri Lanka to the cooler climes of Ireland, it can take some time to adapt. The Irish had the home advantage, no two ways! A bad dream, nothing more to it! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides It was India's first T20I game since the final on March 8. Yes, there was the IPL for more than two months, but the league and international cricket are not comparable. It can take some time to hit the T20I mode. Recently, India played a Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan, and India A participated in a 50-overs tri-series featuring players like Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their ranks. You see, they were all different formats. Plus, the totally different conditions at Stormont, Belfast, also played a role. From the heat of India and Sri Lanka to the cooler climes of Ireland, it can take some time to adapt. The Irish had the home advantage, no two ways! A bad dream, nothing more to it! {{/usCountry}}

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The defeat should be forgotten like a bad dream. It's something that happens to the best of teams now and then. Yes, for Ireland, it means a lot. Jai Moondra, born in Tonk, Rajasthan (India), made his debut for Ireland and returned figures of 2/25 boasting the wickets of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. It's a great story. Last month, Ireland were trampled by New Zealand in the one-off Test, and they badly needed a win like that to soothe the hurt.

India are today the strongest cricketing nation on all counts. Beating a team that has won the last two T20 World Cups is no ordinary achievement and has to be Ireland's biggest triumph to date. Their win should open the doors of the Indian Premier League to their players. The match should be remembered more as an Irish celebration than as an Indian defeat.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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