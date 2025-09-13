Andhra Pradesh pull off a coup, WTC-winning coach brought on board as part of support staff for 2025-26 season

The Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) pulled off a coup as they brought Gary Stead on board as the head coach for the 2025-26 season. It must be mentioned that Stead had overseen New Zealand's win in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in 2021. Andhra have been struggling of late, finishing sixth in Ranji Trophy Elite group B last season with just one win. Even in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they finished fourth, while in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the side lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-final. Gary Stead has joined Andhra Pradesh as the head coach for the 2025-26 season. (REUTERS)

”Gary Stead is not just a coach—he’s a culture-builder. His arrival signals our intent to raise the bar in talent development, tactical preparation, and operational discipline. ACA is thrilled to have him on board, and we’re confident his mentorship will inspire our players and coaches alike," Kesineni Sivnath, President of ACA, said in an official statement, according to the Indian Express.

Stead was at the helm of New Zealand cricket for seven years. Apart from winning the WTC in 2021, he also oversaw the Kiwis' 2019 World Cup campaign, which saw the side reach the final. In the summit clash, the BlackCaps lost against England by the barest of margins.

Under his tenure, New Zealand also reached the number one ranking in both ODIs and Tests. He left the post earlier this year. In the official statement, Stead stated that his passion for cricket was the biggest reason behind his taking the head coach post at Andhra.

“I’m honoured to join the Andhra Cricket Association as the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s team for the 2025–26 season. The passion for cricket here is palpable, and ACA’s commitment to legacy and development resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working closely with the players, support staff, and leadership to build a team that competes with heart and purpose," he said.

Foreign coaches helming domestic sides

This is not the first time that a foreign coach has taken up a domestic gig in India. Earlier, Michael Bevan coached Odisha while Lance Klusener was with Tripura.

Former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore helmed matters at Kerala and Baroda, while Shaun Williams and Dermot Reeve have coached Maharashtra at different stages.

“Gary’s appointment marks a new chapter in Andhra cricket. His global experience and values align perfectly with ACA’s vision of building a legacy rooted in integrity, performance, and inclusivity. We warmly welcome him to our cricketing family and look forward to a transformative season ahead,” said Sana Satheesh Babu, Secretary of ACA.