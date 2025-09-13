BCCI distance themselves from Pakistan match in Asia Cup; opt for invisible boycott: 'If we come on camera...'

India versus Pakistan is one of the most-anticipated cricket matches in the world, and the marquee encounter always sees high buzz and sold-out crowds, no matter where it is played in the world. However, this time around, the situation surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 game is totally different as boycott calls are growing in India as fans continue to express their displeasure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) going ahead with the match despite the mood in the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

Ever since the schedule was announced, anger has been simmering in India, with fans taking to social media to direct their anger at the BCCI for agreeing to play against Pakistan despite a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, where 26 people lost their lives.

India also launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was believed that the BCCI would take a hard stand against Pakistan, refusing to play against them even in multi-lateral events. However, the Indian government issued a policy allowing the teams to play against the arch-rival in multi-lateral events.

However, it seems that the BCCI has taken cognisance of the boycott campaign going on social media. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, most of the BCCI officials have decided to distance themselves from the upcoming Group A match between the two neighbouring countries. This is being viewed as an "invisible" boycott by the Indian cricket board.

The report states that no senior BCCI official has reached Dubai yet. However, when the match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy was held in Dubai, all the top BCCI officials were in attendance.

Rajeev Shukla may attend the match

The Dainik Jagran report states that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, and joint secretary Rohan Desai are unlikely to visit Dubai for the match, which will be played on Sunday, September 14.

Rajeev Shukla, currently the acting president of the BCCI, is also an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), so he is expected to be at the venue to watch the contest. ICC chairman Jay Shah is currently in the US and will also miss the contest.

"We agreed to the match after getting permission from the government. If we come on camera during the match, then attempts would be made to create an atmosphere against us," Dainik Jagran quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The report further claimed that a BCCI official will only be seen on camera after India's win is ensured.