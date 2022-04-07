Watch: Andre Russell dances in front of Pat Cummins after his record IPL fifty, Shah Rukh Khan gives best reaction

Andre Russell broke into an impromptu dance in front of Pat Cummins after the Australia all-rounder's record fifty took Kolkata Knight Riders to a thumping five-wicket victory against their nemesis Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Russell's moves after the match not only amused fans on social media but also impressed Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. The legendary actor took to Twitter and congratulated Cummins by expressing his desire to dance like Russell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty - along with KL Rahul - in IPL history of 14 balls and ended up with an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls in KKR's run chase on Wednesday.

Watch: Andre Russell's dance moves after Pat Cummins' record fifty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!" tweeted Shah Rukh after the match.

Russell and Shah Rukh's reactions were not surprising at all. MI have been KKR's toughest opponent in IPL with the two-time champions having the worst head-to-head record against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a good start with the ball, KKR just started to lose their way in the game courtesy Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard, who took MI to 161 for 4.

After KKR's top-order failed to give a good start, the hopes rested on Andre Russell's shoulders. The big-hitting all-rounder started with a six and a four but was dismissed soon after for 11. With KKR still needing 61 off 41 balls with 5 wickets in hand, MI looked to be the firm favourties. But little did they know what was about to hit them.

In a matter of 10 minutes, Pat Cummins blew away the MI attack, slamming 6 sixes and 4 fours in one of the most breath-taking displays of strokepay in the history of IPL to finish the match in 15 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cummins did not spare even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills. But he reserved his best for Daniel Sams, taking the left-arm seamer for 35 runs in the 15th over to complete the chase.

With the stunning victory, KKR rose to the top of the points table while MI, like CSK, slumped to their third straight loss in the tournament.