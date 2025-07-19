Andre Russell puts salt to India's old wounds, recalls best 'moment of his career' after international retirement

Who can forget India's heartbreaking loss in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium? The Daren Sammy-led side chased more than 190 runs to make their entry into the final, which they eventually won by getting the better of England. Andre Russell hit the winning runs for the Windies as he hit a six off the bowling of Virat Kohli in the final over. Days after announcing his international retirement, Russell has listed the above-mentioned game as the “best moment” of his career. Andre Russell will retire from international cricket after first two T20Is against Australia(AFP)

Russell will bow out of international cricket after the first two T20Is against Australia in Jamaica. The all-rounder confirmed his retirement earlier this week.

In the semi-final against India, Russell was at his brilliant best. He scored an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls with three fours and four sixes, helping Windies chase down 193. With the ball, he had earlier dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 40 off 35 balls.

During an interview with Cricket West Indies, Russell spoke fondly about the match against India, labelling it the “best moment” of his career.

"Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters," Russell said.

Further, giving an insight into the Windies dressing room, Russell revealed that the entire team was confident of chasing down 193 against India in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

"Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did,” said Russell.

After beating India in the semi-final, West Indies upstaged Eoin Morgan's England in the final at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The summit clash is remembered for Carlos Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes off the bowling of Ben Stokes in the final over.

This was the West Indies' second T20 World Cup after having previously won the tournament in 2012 in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, after announcing his retirement, Russell said that he loved all of his time while representing the West Indies.

“I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances," said the all-rounder, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean,” he added.