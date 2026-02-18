Andrew Leonard: The man singing the underdog tune

New Delhi: As Nepal defeated Scotland to register their first-ever T20 World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, it wasn’t just history being written. It was another beautiful moment folded into Andrew Leonard’s unexpected and surreal bond with Nepal cricket. Andrew Leonard has impressed the fans with his deep knowledge of Nepal cricket. (HT Photo)

Leonard spent years calling associate cricket in near anonymity. Then one Nepal game at the T20 World Cup — one where they came close to defeating England — ensured that his dedicated commentary made sure it echoed across X timelines, drawing praise from viewers and delivering recognition to one of associate cricket’s most committed believers.

His feelings of pride for the Nepal team, showing the world how good they are, began after his first stint at the Everest Premier League in 2018 followed by the Nepal Premier League.

“I’ve been banging that drum for multiple years now,” Leonard told HT about his belief in Nepal and associate cricket. “And being honest with you, occasionally taking a bit of stick for it, ‘Oh, they’re not as good as you say’.”

But even before the T20 World Cup – where the gap between full members and associate teams seemed to close on many occasions – he was there, not because it was glamorous, not because it was lucrative but simply because he believed.

Sometimes the journey involved doing so in the fields in Rwanda, under a collapsing marquee in 48-degree Oman heat and in grounds where the internet barely worked and the broadcast set-up consisted of six cameras and a hell lot of hope.

To be a loyalist of associate cricket is to occupy an awkward space. You are advocating for the game’s growth where cynicism is the baseline. You deem a 20-team tournament as the bare minimum when others worry about dilution of the sport. Shining that light can be lonely and pinning it down to just motivation or passion is easy. But it was something else that kept Leonard going.

“The single best stories in our sport come from the associate world and the developing world,” Leonard said. “They deserve the light to be shined upon them.”

Yet, it’s easier said than done.

On ICC Pathway events, where Leonard has commentated in over 40 countries, he would often commentate all 100 overs of an ODI alone. Ian Bishop expressed great shock when Leonard told him.

Just you? “Just me,” he confirmed.

Drinks breaks were the only breaks. Leonard recalls that in Oman once, the marquee covering the commentary area was blown away mid-game. A member of USA Cricket staff was kind enough to hold an umbrella over him while he tried to continue his commentary.

Even today, there are no packed press boxes for games just involving associate teams. There is conviction amongst those still present but also criticism.

“Occasionally I’ll get some criticism of, ‘Oh, you only care that Nepal win.’ And that’s not the case,” he said. “I wasn’t even upset that they didn’t win the other day. I was just so proud they showed the world how good they are.”

“Do we not want the game to grow? Do we not want a 32-team World Cup?” Leonard asked. “I don’t understand why some people try to belittle it or run it down. Do we not want Brazil and Argentina inspired by cricket?”

Coming from Ireland, a small nation long overshadowed by England in sport, he relates to teams that operate with fewer fixtures, less funding and limited resources. “I’ll always support the underdog,” he said.

Leonard started commentating in 2017. Formerly a cricketer, then in a digital role in the ICC and a marketing role in Ireland Cricket, he stuck with commentary following positive feedback after a few stints at club and domestic commentary. For years, Leonard’s passion for associate cricket, knowing the backstory of every player, the sacrifices was a reality confined within associate circles. Until the T20 World Cup.

“It felt like aspects of it feel like the culmination of a journey and other parts feel like the beginning of one,” he said.

Leonard insists he was never close to giving up even in the days of solitude and hustle. He felt a great sense of responsibility to help grow the game and use whatever platforms he had. “It was never, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It was ‘how can I do as good a job as possible to give these cricketers and their sacrifices the coverage they deserve?’”

There is something almost romantic about Leonard’s outlook in an era that still prizes eyeballs, glamour and money over depth.

But it is also organic. For growth to happen, believers such as him need to be willing to keep telling the story until the world listens. It looks like it may finally be starting to.