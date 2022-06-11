Watch: Angry Imam-ul-Haq vents out his frustration at Babar Azam after getting run out

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have been the most prolific pair in ODI cricket in 2022. The duo have been hitting hundreds and racking up century stands for fun this year but on Friday in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Multan, the tuning was disturbed a bit. They put up another century partnership alright but a mix-up in the middle resulted in Imam's run out which left the left-hander fuming. He was seen flinging his bat and letting out a roar before walking back to the pavilion.

In the fifth ball of the 28th over in Pakistan's innings Immam took a shimmy down the track and tapped left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein's length delivery to the right of the mid-wicket fielder. Imam set off for a quick single but his captain and batting partner Babar Azam was ball watching. Shai Hope put in a dive and picked up the ball cleanly and threw it towards the keeper. Imam by then had come too far down the track without much response from Babar. Nicholas Pooran gathered the ball cleanly and whipped the bails off in a flash to catch Imam miles away from his crease.

The visibly upset left-hander vented out his frustration before walking back for 72.

Watch Video: Mix-up with Babar Azam ends Imam-ul-Haq's innings

Babar looked to pace the innings in testing conditions with the temperature touching 45 degree Celsius as the West Indies came back strongly in the latter half of the Pakistan innings.

Babar, who scored a century in a five-wicket win on Wednesday, fell to Hosein’s sharp turning delivery and offered a tame return catch off a leading edge to the bowler as Pakistan lost four quick wickets in space of 20 runs.

Hosein clean bowled Mohammad Rizwan (15) around his legs and Nawaz (3) was caught in the leg slip with Mohammad Haris’ run-a-ball six-run knock ended when he gloved Alzarri Joseph (2-33) to wicketkeeper Hope.

Left-handed Khushdil Shah couldn’t repeat his power-hitting from Wednesday, when he carried Pakistan home with a superb unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, and was clean bowled by Anderson Phillip for a struggling 22 off 31 balls in the penultimate over as West Indies gave away just 67 runs in the last 10 overs.

Pakistan's 275, however proved a bit too much for West Indies, who were bowled out for 155 in 32.5 overs.

