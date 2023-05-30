Anil Kumble extends support to protesting wrestlers, 'Hoping for a resolution at the earliest'

Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble said on Tuesday that he was “dismayed” by the treatment of wrestlers who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28. The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, have reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river even as police beefed up security arrangements near the area here on Tuesday.

Kumble expressed dismay at how the wrestlers were treated(PTI/Getty)

"Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest," said Kumble in his tweet. The wrestlers have beeen protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

They had said earlier that they will immerse their hard-earned medals and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate. Vinesh was the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Games and she also has one Asia bronze to her name. Additionally, she has won three gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and two bronze medals at the wrestling World Championships. Bajrang, meanwhile, won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Additionally he has won gold and silver at the Asian Games, a silver and three bronze medals in the wrestling World Championships and two golds and a silver at the Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Malik is the only female Indian wrestler to have won an Olympic medal. She has also won a gold, a silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing in Har ki Pauri as their husbands tried to console them even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.

