Home / Cricket / Anil Kumble extends support to protesting wrestlers, 'Hoping for a resolution at the earliest'

Anil Kumble extends support to protesting wrestlers, 'Hoping for a resolution at the earliest'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 30, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Former captain Anil Kumble said that he was dismayed by wrestlers being detained by police on May 28.

Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble said on Tuesday that he was “dismayed” by the treatment of wrestlers who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28. The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, have reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river even as police beefed up security arrangements near the area here on Tuesday.

Kumble expressed dismay at how the wrestlers were treated(PTI/Getty)
Kumble expressed dismay at how the wrestlers were treated(PTI/Getty)

"Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest," said Kumble in his tweet. The wrestlers have beeen protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

They had said earlier that they will immerse their hard-earned medals and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate. Vinesh was the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Games and she also has one Asia bronze to her name. Additionally, she has won three gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and two bronze medals at the wrestling World Championships. Bajrang, meanwhile, won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Additionally he has won gold and silver at the Asian Games, a silver and three bronze medals in the wrestling World Championships and two golds and a silver at the Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Malik is the only female Indian wrestler to have won an Olympic medal. She has also won a gold, a silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing in Har ki Pauri as their husbands tried to console them even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
Anil Kumble bajrang punia vinesh phogat + 1 more
Anil Kumble bajrang punia vinesh phogat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out