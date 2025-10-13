Anil Kumble sparks farewell speculation for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AUS series: 'Just celebrate them'

As the entire cricketing world anticipates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return, their former India coach, Anil Kumble, seems to have triggered speculations about their future. Kumble, India's leading wicket-taker in Tests, wants the world to celebrate Kohli and Rohit, who are in the last legs of their careers. At 38, Rohit was recently removed as the ODI captain, whereas Kohli has not been spotted besides fan photos and videos since the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 in June. With uncertainty regarding their road ahead, Kohli and Rohit are a lock for the Australia ODIs, but what happens there onward cannot be predicted. Will Kohli and Rohit continue? Will they be handed one final shot at World Cup glory in 2027 in South Africa? Only time will tell. Anil Kumble is unsure about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing the 2027 World Cup in South Africa(AFP Images)

But going by Kumble's statements, the end could well be near. India plays nine ODIs before next year's T20 World Cup and 18 more till the start of 2027. Kumble did not sound too confident as to whether Kohli and Rohit will be part of India's African safari two years from now, but irrespective of their desire, the final decision will be taken in due time.

"Let's just celebrate the two players on the field. They have done so much for Indian cricket over the years. You don't know if… yes, in their heads, they have been thinking of 2027 [World Cup], but it’s still a couple of years from now. There are matches; all you need to do is go out there and enjoy, and now that Rohit is no longer the captain, even the burden and responsibility of captaining is not on him. So, it's just about batting and enjoying every moment that they have on the field. I don't think they need to think too far ahead in terms of 2027. Both these guys have the experience; ideally, you’d want them to be part of the line-up, but it's better played by the year," Kumble said on JioHotstar during the lunch interval on Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in Delhi.

World Cup 2027 not Kohli, Rohit's immediate challenge

Kohli and Rohit's immediate plan – nay, challenge – is to get in the groove for the series Down Under. Remember, neither has played for India since winning the Champions Trophy, or any form of professional cricket after the end of IPL. Kohli has been in London throughout, with his family having announced his retirement from Test cricket in May; however, he has been training in the door facilities at Lord's. Rohit, meanwhile, has been a lot more in the public eye, undergoing a tremendous transformation – losing eight kilos – and spending countless hours in the nets. Both are expected to assemble with the Indian Test team in Delhi, from where the players will disperse to Australia. How they face up to the Aussie attack, having been away from cricket, should be the immediate concern, rather than worry about the 2027 World Cup, insists Kumble.

"They just need to do what they need to in terms of preparing for an ODI six months down the line; that's going to be the challenge. They would want to play until the 2027 World Cup and win it – that's something that did not happen in 2023, with Australia holding the trophy. But like I said, these two players have been champions, and Australia will turn up in numbers to watch them play," he added.