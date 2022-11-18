Anmolpreet responds to MI's IPL rejection with his fastest ton

Satvinder Singh, former India handball international’s Patiala home had a grand night of celebrations, bhangra and mithais in full flow, when his son Anmolpreet and nephew Prabhsimran fetched big money in the 2019 IPL auctions. While Prabhsimran got a bonanza ( ₹4.8 crores from Punjab Kings), Anmolpreet ( ₹80 lakhs from Mumbai Indians) was also tipped for bigger things.

A member of the Ishan Kishan-led India U19 World Cup batch of 2016, Anmolpreet was the player of the match in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. He finished top-scorer for Punjab in his debut Ranji season (2017-18) with 753 runs and played for Rahul Dravid-coached India A against New Zealand. On IPL debut in 2021, he announced his arrival in style by smashing Josh Hazlewood for two fours and a six in an over.

But such are the vagaries of IPL team dynamics that you can very well become excess to requirements without getting a fair trial. The Top-order playing pool across teams in the IPL remains crowded. Anmolpreet’s career IPL stats read 29 runs in three matches in two seasons. After failing to make the playoffs last season, MI decided to release 13 players from their squad. The right-handed batter became an unintended casualty.

Anmolpreet decided to channel any negative energy into an on-field showing. On Thursday, he struck a 63-ball unbeaten 101 to help Punjab to an 8-wicket victory against Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare trophy at the Wankhede stadium. Scoring at a strike rate of 160, it was his fastest hundred across age groups.

“There are so many things that go on at the back of the mind,” Anmolpreet reflects on the IPL disappointment. “But once you have played enough cricket, you realize that you have to try to stay in the present and make the most of the opportunities. I have confidence in my ability, that I have it in me. Now, I just have to show what I have. I just tried to express myself.”

He took Jammu medium-pacer Yudhvir Singh for special treatment taking him down for two fours and three sixes. Scoring T20 merit points through an ODI innings is not ideal, with the two formats gradually moving in different directions. But IPL scouts are keeping an eye on the tournament, with the auction slated for next month. The feedback from the MI camp to Anmolpreet has been ‘to keep faith’ in his ability.

“What happens in the auction, is not in my hands,” he says. “Ups and down continue in life. The way I take it, I must be lacking in some areas, that’s why I was released. Next year, I will try to come as an improved player.”

Anmolpreet’s career T20 SR (114) clearly needs improvement and this just might become the push he needed.

If he does get another opportunity, Anmolpreet will come better prepared. “What I have learnt from the IPL is that people will have a lot of expectations from the outside. You just have to keep the focus and show (performances) in the middle.”

The next time, celebrations in the Satinder household may be measured on auction day; they may choose to wait for him to light up the IPL with his batting.

