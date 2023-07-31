'No pace. Even kids playing him easily': Jasprit Bumrah's post-recovery speed questioned in fresh bowling video - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback has been a subject of intense discussion in Indian cricket for over the past month. The ace fast bowler has been out of action since September last year, missing major events like the T20 World Cup, the IPL, Australia's Test series in India and the WTC Final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently said that Bumrah is bowling full tilt in the nets at the National Cricket Academy and footage has now surfaced of Bumrah bowling to junior players in a practice match.

Bumrah has not played for India since September last year(Twitter)

According to a TOI report, Bumrah had bowled to some young Mumbai batters in an intra-squad practice match on Friday at the Alur cricket ground near Bengaluru. It marks possibly the first time Bumrah has bowled in any match situation in his journey to full fitness. Bumrah had bowled 10 overs divided in two spells and reportedly took the wicket of Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Additionally, Prasidh Krishna, the other India pacer returning to full fitness, bowled in a Mumbai practice game on Saturday.

Fans, however, were raising concerns or expressing skepticism about Bumrah's potential comeback. There were many requesting the powers that be to bring back Bumrah only when he is fully fit, as opposed to what was seemingly the case last year when he was brought back after the Asia Cup for a T20I series at home against Australia had to withdraw halfway through the series. Bumrah hasn't played since, suffering from a stress fracture to his back and going under the knife earlier this year.

The BCCI on Bumrah's return

"The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the BCCI had said about Prasidh and Bumrah on July 21. It further said in the same statement that Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action this year after suffering a car crash in December, had made “significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.”

Later BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Bumrah is set to travel to Ireland for India's upcoming three-match T20I series in the country. The matches will be played on August 18, 20 and 23. "Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters in the Capital. "There will be consistency in selections apart from the Ireland tour," he added, indicating that apart from Bumrah, none of the World Cup-bound senior players, including T20I captain Hardik Pandya will be selected for the tour.

