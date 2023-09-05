Another last-minute schedule change, Asia Cup Super-4 matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota as Colombo flooded

With Colombo's notorious weather disrupting the group stage proceedings of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, the business end of the continental tournament is set to be shifted. Sri Lanka's capital was scheduled to host as many as five games of the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup. Co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the initial stage of the Asia Cup 2023 saw Multan, Pallekele and Lahore host the Group A and Group B games.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) along with his teammates leaves the field after rain stopped play during the Asia Cup 2023(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Colombo witnessed heavy rains, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) started deliberating a change in venue for the Super 4 matches of the Asia Cup. As per the latest developments, Hambantota has replaced Colombo as the second venue for the Super 4 stage of the tournament. All Super Four matches of the Asia Cup will be contested in Hambantota barring the first match, which is slated to take place in Lahore.

ALSO READ: 'Any Indian would react': Gambhir fires explosive message, breaks silence on viral video row

Two white-ball games involving Pakistan and Afghanistan were played in Hambantota on August 22 and August 24. Earlier, Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium was tasked to host five matches of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage. The final of the Asia Cup is also expected to take place in Colombo on September 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though September is not considered a rainy month in Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital witnessed a washout of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Points were shared between the traditional rivals after the high-voltage clash was abandoned due to rain on Saturday. On Monday, India's must-win clash with Nepal also witnessed massive delays due to rain in Pallekele.

India join Pakistan in Super Four

However, India overcame long rain breaks to beat Nepal in its crucial group match at the Asia Cup on Monday. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sealed India's 10-wicket win over Asia Cup debutants at Pallekele. With the comfortable win over Nepal, Rohit's Team India has joined arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament. India and Pakistan will meet each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON