Anrich Nortje scripts history as Sri Lanka hit new low of 77 all out at ICC T20 World Cup

Breathing fire in the T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, speedster Anrich Nortje recorded the best-ever spell by a Proteas bowler at the ICC event on Monday. Pacer Nortje ended his four overs with four crucial wickets to rewrite history in match No.4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. A Nortje bowling masterclass paved the way for South Africa to spark a shocking batting of the former world champions. South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (PTI)

Pace ace Nortje removed Kusal Mendis (19), Kamindu Mendis (11), Charith Asalanka (6) and Angelo Mathews (16) as Sri Lanka folded for 77 in 19.1 overs. Nortje improved his career-best figures of 4-10 against Bangladesh with his bowling heroics in New York. Nortje was assisted by pacer Kagiso Rabada (2-21) and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in the low-scoring encounter between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Spinner Maharaj bagged two wickets in two balls to register figures of 2 for 22 in his four overs. Ottneil Baartman bagged a solitary wicket in his four overs.

Sri Lanka record lowest total in T20Is

Sri Lanka ended up posting its lowest total in the history of T20I cricket. Speaking during the innings break, Baartman was all praise for Nortje, who put South Africa on the cusp of a comfortable win over Sri Lanka. "He's a world-class player (Nortje). Quicks allowed him to settle in. Glad for him. The way the guys handled things was phenomenal. The way Aiden marshalled the troops was exceptional. There is some movement for seamers, but if you apply yourself... It is a dream come true. Making debut for T20 World Cup is exceptional," Baartman said.

Did you know?

Sri Lanka's previous lowest score arrived in Vizag against India. The Asian giants were all out for 82 against India in 2016. Nortje also recorded the most economical figures (1.75) in a four-over spell at the T20 World Cup. Nortje has surpassed Ajantha Mendis (2.00) to top the elite list. Interestingly, Sri Lanka's 75 all-out score is the lowest South Africa has dismissed a team in the shortest format.