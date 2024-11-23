Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan's celebration of Michell Starc's wicket breaks the internet

India’s thrilling comeback with ball in hand came to a close after Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s stoic tenth wicket partnership was finally broken by debutant Harshit Rana, to provide India a 46-run lead in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth.. Sanjana Ganesan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Australia's final wicket against India at the Optus Stadium in Perth.(Screengrab Fox/Disney Hotstar)

Starc and Hazlewood played out 18 overs at the end of Australia’s innings, over a third of the total overs faced by the team, with the tailend duo frustrating the Indian bowlers on the morning of day two as India fought to bowl out their hosts.

In a nice moment as Rana finally found Mitchell Starc’s top edge to provide Rishabh Pant a simple pouched catch, broadcast cameras captured Anushka Sharma and Sanjana Ganesan watching on from the stands at the Optus Stadium and applauding as India wrapped up the Australian tail.

A video shared to social media sees the pair sitting together and watching on, reacting with happiness as the final wicket was taken and applauding the Indian team. Anushka Sharma can also be seen mouthing the word ‘Finally’ after the 108-ball partnership came to a close after India’s fast start to the morning.

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, and Sanjana Ganesan, who is married to stand-in captain and star of India’s first innings effort Jasprit Bumrah, are present to support the team and their partners in Perth, and will be hoping that the inspired performance with the ball can provide the foundation for a good result in Perth.

India take pole position in Perth

After India were bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, Bumrah’s spectacular opening burst saw India come roaring back into the game. Bumrah dismissed three top order batters in his fantastic spell at the start of the innings, before completing his five-fer with the crucial wickets of Pat Cummins and Alex Carey.

Harshit Rana also contributed with three wickets in his maiden Test innings, including the all-important scalp of Travis Head with an incredible delivery to knock over his off stump.

In response, better batting conditions allowed India to build on their 46-run lead, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul brought up their respective half-centuries and put together a century partnership to put India’s nose ahead in the crucial opening match of the series.