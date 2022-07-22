Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Anybody who bowls at that speed...': Former England captain backs Umran Malik to play for India in T20 World Cup
cricket

'Anybody who bowls at that speed...': Former England captain backs Umran Malik to play for India in T20 World Cup

Umran Malik had turned heads with his pace in the 2022 IPL but he has often proven to be expensive in his nascent international career. 
Umran Malik has played three T20Is thus far, (ANI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 12:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India currently have a wealth of bowling options to choose from in all formats. Mohammed Shami recently gave a reminder of how effective he is as a limited overs bowler in India's 2-1 ODI series win against England away from home while the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh also made an impact during the tour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to have rediscovered his mojo while Jasprit Bumrah was as lethal as ever.

In addition to this, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is considered one of the best limited overs spinners in the world by picking wickets in conditions that were often more conducive for the pacers. Former England captain Darren Gough has said that while he would consider Prasidh and Arshdeep as options, fiery fast bowler Umran Malik would be an automatic pick for him in the T20 World Cup later this year.

ALSO READ | 'Aab toh 10 saal ho gaya...': Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky reply to reporter's 'doesn't get enough credit' question - Watch

“Bumrah, I think he is the best all-format fast bowler in the world. He is your first pick, the golden pick. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in because of his skill with the new ball. He is really important to take early wickets, slows the momentum down. We have seen that throughout the England vs India series. So I think he has to be on there,” Gough said told cricket.com/tv Youtube channel.

RELATED STORIES

"(Mohammed) Siraj has got good pace. I have been impressed with him when I saw him bowl in Australia and when I saw him in India. Then you've got Umran Malik. Anybody who bowls that speed gets into my squad. On the pitches in Australia, you might just need that extra bit of pace to shock the opposition.

“But India have got so many options, Shami is another player with so much skills with the new ball. Then there is Prasidh Krishna. There is plenty of options but I would have Umran Malik, Siraj, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah,” he said.

Umran turned heads with his sheer pace in the 2022 IPL, regularly going past the 150kph mark. However, he has also gone for 112 runs in the three T20Is he has played thus far with a number of former players stating that the 22-year-old needs to add more variations in his arsenal to become a seasoned wicket taker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
jasprit bumrah bhuvneshwar kumar umran malik india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP