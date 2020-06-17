e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Arjun says he will bounce and knock my head off’: Danielle Wyatt on friendship with the Tendulkars

‘Arjun says he will bounce and knock my head off’: Danielle Wyatt on friendship with the Tendulkars

Apart from Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, Wyatt also has a long-standing friendship with the biggest name in Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and his family.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun Tendulkar and Danielle Wyatt.
Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun Tendulkar and Danielle Wyatt.(HT Collage/Twitter/Instagram)
         

Danielle Wyatt has been one of the biggest names in the current set-up of England Women’s cricket team under skipper Heather Knight. The right-hander has played 74 ODIs and 109 T20Is for her side and scored 2 T20I hundreds and 1 ODI ton. Wyatt, much like most cricket fans all across the world, is a huge fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, and has been in the news in the past for the same. The England cricketer has also engaged in light-hearted banter with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the social media in recent days.

Apart from Kohli and Chahal, Wyatt also has a long-standing friendship with the biggest name in Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and his family. In a recent interview with cricket.com, Wyatt recalled the first time she met the Tendulkars at Lord’s Cricket Ground, nearly 10-11 years ago.

Also read: ‘You’ve been a bunny in India’: Gautam Gambhir recalls 2008 sledging episode with Ricky Ponting

“So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc,” she recalled.

“Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me,” Wyatt added.

Also read: Kohli is aggressive, expressive, Dhoni was hard to read: Former India cricketer on difference in captaincy styles

The 29-year-old, though, admitted that Arjun has developed really good speed with the ball and now she is wary of facing him. “But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face (Laughs),” she said.

“They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them,” she further added.

